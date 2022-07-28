Police hope sports car will engage young drivers
Devon and Cornwall Police has a new high performance sports car to teach young drivers about road safety.
The Ford Focus is a popular choice among young drivers and modified car enthusiasts, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The car will be used to engage people at events and in road safety videos.
It was funded by Vision Zero South West, a road safety partnership aiming to drive down road deaths in the region.
The "hot hatch" car will also be used in a series of videos set to feature on the hugely popular George's Car Media (GCM) YouTube channel, which has more than 765,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
Last year Devon and Cornwall Police used a Lotus Evora to turn heads and spark road safety conversations.
Road safety officer Sgt Owen Messenger, said the Lotus helped the police to talk to people "who might not otherwise have wanted to speak to a police officer".
The car now has to be returned to Lotus, which gave him the idea of acquiring the Focus RS.
Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead and chairperson of the Vision Zero South West enforcement sub-group, said young drivers can be hard for police to engage with.
Supt Leisk said having the new vehicle would help to appeal to younger drivers.
He said: "Sadly, we know young people are over-represented in these collisions.
"Every young life lost or dramatically changed due to a collision is an absolute tragedy and this is just one of the many ways we are working hard to prevent such crashes."