Cornish village suspected bomb turned out to be fence post
- Published
A suspected unexploded bomb, which led to villagers being evacuated from their homes, turned out to be an old fence post.
A resident in Godolphin Cross near Helston in Cornwall found the suspicious item while gardening.
Royal Navy bomb disposal experts responded to the incident at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.
They discovered the item in question was in fact an old fence post and people were allowed to return home.
Devon and Cornwall Police put a 200m (656ft) cordon up and knocked on doors, telling people to move up to the village hall.
Kimberly Durant, who has lived in the village for 27 years, said she was shocked to return to her home and see police tape and be told to evacuate.
"We had time to gather bits and pieces and pets and food, and they opened up the village hall up the road for tea and coffee and things. People from the Red Cross turned up.
"It is actually quite a big village so to go and knock on everyone's door took quite a while," she said.
Police said bomb disposal experts confirmed that "thankfully" the suspicious item was not a bomb.
All residents were able to return home by 18:30.
