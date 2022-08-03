Wings for replica seaplane being made in Cornwall
A charity is building the wings for a replica of a 1920s racing seaplane in Cornwall.
The Supermarine Seaplane project is currently working on the replica S5 at Bodmin Airfield.
Last year a fire destroyed the group's work, but they have now constructed the wings for a second time.
The charity hopes to have the aircraft ready to mark the 100th anniversary of the British-built single-engine seaplane in 2027.
It was designed by RJ Mitchell and built by Supermarine for the Schneider Trophy - an international competition which began in 1911 to encourage technical innovation.
William Hosie, from Supermarine Seaplane project, said: "It is really important through education to keep alive 1920s and 1930s Britain.
"Back then we were really the leaders in aviation and technology and this aeroplane is an iconic all-British aeroplane."
Large parts of the replica are due be stored in Somerset, with the aircraft's test flights taking place at the home of the Supermarine Company in Calshot, Hampshire.
Ian Wood, from the project, said: "The reason they [people] don't know about the Supermarine predecessors is that there is nothing flying.
"If we can actually hear it and see it and see it land and fly past crowds and things like that than that emotional element will be put it back in people's hearts and minds and return it to the national consciousness instead of living on Wikipedia."