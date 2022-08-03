Man, 19, dies in car crash near Porthleven
A 19-year-old man has died in a car crash in west Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at about 22:35 BST on Tuesday after a collision involving a Mini Cooper on the A394 near Porthleven.
The driver, from Helston, was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remained closed overnight while officers investigated.
Police said they were seeking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
The road reopened at about 09:00 on Wednesday.
