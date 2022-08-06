Football match raises funds for Lee Rigby charity
A charity football match to raise funds for respite caravans for service personnel and veterans has taken place.
The event, which kicked off at 11:00 BST at Millbay Park on West Hoe, was in aid of the Lee Rigby Foundation.
Plymouth Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club won 5-1 against Lee Rigby FC, a team of UK servicemen.
Soldier Lee Rigby was murdered in south-east London in 2013, and mother Lyn Rigby said it was "amazing" to keep her son's memory alive.
"It's just amazing, it just keeps me going," said Mrs Rigby, explaining service personnel were not the only people she wished to help.
"What we're trying to do is build caravans, get fundraised for caravans all over the UK for the bereaved parents to go to, because when Lee died we didn't get much support, we didn't get the togetherness to grieve as a family."
Teams entered the field to the sound of a bugler, followed by a minute's silence.
The Plymouth Maritime Corps of Drums performed at the event during half time to celebrate Mr Rigby, who was a drummer in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.
Director of Lee Rigby Football Club Gillian Gray said the team enjoyed travelling to Plymouth to play in Mr Rigby's name.
She said: "We just wanted to keep Lee's name in people's hearts and minds and to help Lyn get these caravans for the veterans that badly need holidays and respite from their troubles, and we just all got together and decided this is what we wanted to do and this is our first year of doing that."
