Wilcove fire: Firefighters tackle blaze in terraced houses
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a row of terraced houses in Wilcove, near Torpoint, overnight.
Emergency services were called to the incident at about 01.40 BST after the fire spread from the roof of one property to others nearby.
Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service (CFRS) said eight appliances attended, with support from Devon and Somerset.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Photos taken from the scene on Sunday show at least one property has badly damaged by the fire and blackened by smoke.
A spokesperson for CFRS said efforts to tackle the blaze had been complicated by "additional hazards".
"Firefighters are currently having to navigate numerous additional hazards including the buildings structural safety, access , water supplies and live electricity," they said.
