Bude pool reopens after roof damaged in Storm Eunice
A swimming pool where the roof of the building was damaged during Storm Eunice has reopened.
In February, high winds took off a large section of the roof, as well as glass lanterns, belonging to Bude Leisure Centre in Cornwall.
The pool has been closed since and repair work has been taking place.
General manager Dale Taylor said work was delayed due to getting materials and extra work required.
Bude Leisure Centre team member Leanne Stanbury said that there was more damage than initially realised rather than just the actual roof panels.
Many items were believed to be damaged, affecting the pool hall, studios, gym and changing rooms.
The leisure centre has now been fully reopened to the public, staff said.
