Cornwall fire service plea for people to 'chill that grill'
- Published
Barbecue users on beaches in Cornwall are being told to "chill that grill" in a campaign by firefighters as more hot weather is forecast.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews had attended 59 call-outs to fire-related incidents involving barbecues from 2020 alone.
Firefighters said they had noted more people were choosing to cook outdoors.
They said people should make sure they took sensible precautions when using instant barbecues.
Station manager Scott Brown said: "It's natural to want to go outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather with family and friends.
"But, if you're using a disposable barbecue, you need to make sure it is cooled down after use and disposed of safely and considerately.
"If you've planned a barbecue and the weather lets you down, don't take the barbecue indoors or into a tent."