Call to report sightings of spider crabs off Cornwall
Thousands of spider crabs have been discovered up and down the Cornish coastline this summer.
The Cornwall Wildlife Trust received just one confirmed sighting in 2021, in contrast to many more this year.
Spider crabs are known for their long, spiny legs and claws spanning up to 1m (3ft).
Cornwall Wildlife Trust has encouraged members of the public to record any sightings.
Matt Slater, marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "I've spent my whole career trying to get people to appreciate amazing marine animals like spider crabs.
"Reports of them being venomous are simply untrue and could damage their reputation.
"Please go out, enjoy our coastline responsibly and admire these sensational spider crab displays should you be so lucky to see one."
There have been sightings of the gatherings in popular tourists spots including Newquay, St Ives, Falmouth and St Austell in recent weeks.
'Full of surprises'
Marine biologists believe the increase is a direct result of climate change prompting warming sea temperatures.
Matt Slater, marine conservation officer at the trust, said: "We hope that these mass sightings are a sign that spider crab populations are healthy.
"Our seas are full of surprises and there's still so much we don't know about them."