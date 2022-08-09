Cornwall tenant support scheme given further £434k
A scheme to help tenants in private accommodation in Cornwall threatened with eviction has been extended after a successful bid for more funds.
Applicants to the tenancy sustainment and rescue project can apply for up to £5,000 if tenants have fallen behind in rent and are at risk of homelessness.
Cornwall Council and Citizens Advice Cornwall said they were to get £434,000 to support people until 31 March 2023.
Landlords thinking about serving notice due to arrears can also apply.
'Increasing demand'
The scheme was started in December 2021 after the organisations were awarded £700,000 from the Covid Outbreak Management Fund and government money to deal with homelessness.
Since then more than 40 households have been helped to remain in their homes, scheme bosses said.
Citizens Advice Cornwall said that, with the new funding, it would continue to work with tenants and landlords on a case-by-case basis.
The work included looking at the reason for the arrears and providing advice and assistance to support households in sustaining their tenancy, it said.
In exchange for addressing the arrears and providing support, landlords would also be expected to allow renters to remain in properties for up to 12 months after getting assistance, it added.
Citizens Advice Cornwall said it had been "seeing ever-increasing demand from people struggling in the current cost of living crisis".
Cornwall Council cabinet member Olly Monk said preventing homelessness "is a priority ... especially given the current pressures on housing availability".
