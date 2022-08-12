Date set for sea defence rock delivery in Isles of Scilly
A date has been set for the arrival of a large quantity of rocks to be used in sea defences in the Isles of Scilly.
People in the islands are being asked to clear dinghies and kayaks from a beach ahead of the delivery.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly is working on schemes to improve sea defences at several sites.
The first rock deliveries will arrive at Porthloo beach, St Mary's, on 19 August and at Porthmellon Beach in early September.
A council spokesperson said: "All lightweight vessels, such as dinghies and kayaks, currently being stored on the west side of the access slipway on Porthmellon will need to be removed."
Sea defences will be improved at sites on St Mary's, St Martin's, Bryher and St Agnes as part of the £8.1m Climate Adaptation Scilly project.