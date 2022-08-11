Wildfire callouts continue across Cornwall
- Published
Cornwall's Fire Service has had another busy day dealing with outdoor fires as the hot weather continues.
Nine fire units were sent to a wildfire that reignited at St Hilary, Penzance, on Wednesday afternoon.
About 250 square metres (2,690 sq ft) of gorse, woodland and thick grass was alight.
Five crews attended a field fire at Carland Cross and a fire at St Ervan, in Wadebridge where a skip fire had spread to hay bales.
Crews from five towns were also called to a number of small grass fires across the county.
Cornwall's firefighters assisted with two fires in Devon on Wednesday afternoon including a field fire at Lifton and a barn fire at Sutcombe.
In the early hours of Thursday at least eight appliances were sent to a garage fire in Back Road East in St Ives.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has again urged people to avoid having any camp fires, bonfires or barbeques in the outdoors during the continued hot weather.
A Met Office amber extreme heat warning is in place for east Cornwall and Devon and remains until Sunday.