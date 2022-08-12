Mud-stuck bull rescued 15m from Dozmary Pool shore
- Published
A bull has been rescued from a pool after being stuck in the mud 49ft (15m) from the shore.
Three fire appliances from Bude and Bodmin were sent to Dozmary Pool, on Bodmin Moor, on Thursday at about 14:45 BST.
Using an inflatable path, a boat and lines the firefighters rescued the bull.
He was uninjured and safely reunited with the rest of his herd, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.