Warning after Helford River oil spillage
- Published
People have been asked to avoid going in the water on part of a Cornish river after an oil spill.
The Environment Agency and the National Trust put out the warning after the incident with suspected diesel on the Helford River on Sunday.
It is thought the spill happened at Port Navas and could have spread 2km to include beaches at Durgan, Grebe and Trebah.
The National Trust said it advises that "nobody goes swimming or paddling".
It said: "We have been advised by the Environment Agency that there has been a severe oil spill on the Helford this morning".
It added that it advised "nobody goes swimming or paddling until any further updates are provided and please take extra care with any open flames at this already high risk time."
The beach at Durgan, owned by the National Trust, is among those affected.
The Environment Agency SW said it was "working with partners to reduce impacts to wildlife and the environment"
We are responding to a pollution incident on the River Helford near the village of #Porthnavas, #Cornwall. We believe the pollutant to be diesel and are working with partners to reduce impacts to wildlife and the environment @porthealth @CornwallCouncil @APHAgovuk @HMCoastguard pic.twitter.com/0aVUXyLWwH— Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) August 14, 2022