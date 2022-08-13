Large wildfire in Cornwall tackled by eight crews
At least eight fire crews have been dealing with a large wildfire.
Cornwall's fire service said the fire broke out in Camborne, on Saturday afternoon, amid "exceptionally high demand".
It asked the public to stay away from Kerrier Way, which is close to a residential area.
The service said this was due to the potential of live electric wires falling, and to allow access for more fire engines.
A large wildfire broke out near the neighbouring town of Redruth on Friday, close to the A30, causing the eastbound carriageway to be temporarily closed.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has had an exceptionally busy week with crews from around the county being called to numerous fires in the open.
Many are believed to have been caused by barbecues or bonfires in the hot dry conditions.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
