Holywell beach: Cans, meat and dirty nappy found buried in sand
Raw meat, plastic trays, drinks cans and a soiled nappy have been found buried in the sand on a Cornwall beach.
Resident Jim Main came across the rubbish at Holywell Bay, near Newquay, while walking his dog on Saturday.
He said whoever had left it had "taken a lot of time to bury it rather than take it to the rubbish skips".
Mr Main added it was not an isolated incident, with broken bottles left in the dunes and disposable barbecues also posing a risk.
"It was when our dog started to dig there that I realised what was going on," Mr Main told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"I found plastic meat trays containing raw meat and leftovers, there were drinks cans, there were bottles, there was a soiled nappy."
Mr Main used his dog waste bags to gather up the mess.
"We want to share this natural beauty, but why come here and spoil it?" he asked.
"It's a total lack of respect and courtesy, it's sheer laziness."
Claire Giner, of beach cleaning charity The 2 Minute Foundation, said: "It's ignorance rather than intention in 99% of cases of beach pollution.
"Laziness is a massive problem.
"If you are going to parks or beaches then take your litter home."