Firefighters use sonic bench designed to help with stress
- Published
A group of firefighters in Cornwall have been using a bench which has been designed to help people de-stress.
The bench has a built-in speaker which talks the crew at Tolvaddon Fire Station, near Camborne, through a breathing exercise, while playing soothing sounds.
Researchers at the University of Exeter found the majority of people reported their mood had improved after using it.
Firefighter Becky Edwards said: "It definitely helps you process things."
She added: "It's just nice to know you can take yourself away for a moment."
Creator Justin Wiggan specialises in using sound to help lower agitation and build resilience.
He described the bench as "a sonic safe space", saying it guides users through a breathing activity "designed to lower agitation and to help create a calmer state of mind".
"Wellbeing is absolutely crucial in our fast-paced pressurised world, and firefighters work in particularly high-stress situations," he added.
Crew manager John Navin said: "This bench is a way of providing a release from the stresses and strains of work and of life, and that's so important.
"It provides a bit of peace and quiet, and an opportunity to reset."
The pilot project was supported by the University of Exeter's Inclusivity Project.
Similar benches have been installed at The Fire Fighters Charity's three centres across the UK.
