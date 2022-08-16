Helford River pollution linked to boat undergoing work
A boat undergoing maintenance is believed to be the source of an oil spill on a Cornish river, experts say.
Diesel was thought to have escaped from the boat into the Helford River on Sunday, the Environment Agency SW said.
It said there had been no reports of wildlife being affected and the oil was dissipating naturally under the influence of the weather and tides.
People had been warned not to enter the water by The National Trust, whose Glendurgan Gardens are on the river.
The trust said it was waiting for clarification from the agency on whether swimming and paddling can resume.
