Newquay Zoo closes temporarily due to sewage issue
Newquay Zoo has closed temporarily due to a sewage pipe issue.
The zoo closed at 12:00 BST on Tuesday due to the issue with a South West Water sewage pipe.
A spokesperson for the zoo said it was working with the utility to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
In a tweet, Newquay Zoo said it would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to deal with the issue. It said it would post updates to its website and on social media.
The zoo said all visitors affected by the closure could reschedule their visit or receive a full refund.
