Three hurt as debris falls from Newquay building
Three people were injured when debris fell from a building in Newquay.
Those hurt were taken to hospital but Devon and Cornwall Police say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in Fore Street just before 16:30 BST, the force said.
People have been advised to avoid the area and the road is expected to be closed for some time.
"Police were called to reports of falling debris at a property in Fore Street, Newquay at around 16:25 BST," a police spokesperson said.
