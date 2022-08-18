'Impaired' drivers taken off roads during Boardmasters
- Published
Thirteen "impaired" drivers were taken off the road by police during the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police also made five theft arrests compared to 15 in 2021 and dealt with anti-social behaviour incidents in camping areas.
The festival last weekend was attended by more than 200,000 people, with about 50,000 camping.
Supt Brent Ireland said it worked alongside organisers and partner agencies to keep people safe.
"From our policing operation, we detected 13 people who were under the influence of drink or drugs and someone driving who was disqualified," he added.
"This operation also intercepted people who posed a risk to public safety arriving in the county."
Extra officers were deployed in the town centre and Supt Ireland said the force was pleased with its "contribution to the security operation".
"We work together and work hard to play our part in delivering a safe event, we aim to identify and intercept drug dealers, disrupt criminality and support any victims of crime or those with vulnerabilities," he continued.
"We proactively seek to prevent those with criminal intent from being active before or during the event and have had some good results."
