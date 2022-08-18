Cornwall firefighters thanked for 'incredible work'
Cornwall's firefighters have been thanked for their "incredible work" during the heatwave.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 70 incidents last weekend, including 41 fires, a senior Cornwall Councillor said.
It has tackled 350 incidents, including 152 wildfires since the start of August.
Councillor Martyn Alvey said "the professionalism in the face of such challenges never ceases to amaze me".
The Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said challenges had been "unprecedented" during weeks of extreme heat.
"It is only due to the dedication of our crews that we have avoided a major incident so far," he said.
