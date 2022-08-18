Two men charged in Tregunnel Hill police operation
Two men have been charged following a large police operation in Newquay.
The men, aged 34 and 35, are accused of failure to stop and wilful obstruction of a highway, following an incident on the A30 near Okehampton.
Originally from West Yorkshire, they were arrested on Wednesday as part of the operation targeting a group in the Tregunnel Hill area of Newquay.
Multiple police units attended the area in connection with numerous offences linked to the group.
The arrested men, one originally from the Bradford area, and another originally from the Leeds area, have since been bailed.
They are due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on 29 September.
Ch Supt for Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Ben Deer, said wider searches of the area led officers to seize abandoned items believed to have been stolen.
"The group have since informed police of their desire to leave the area and we allowed this, but only once full vehicle checks were undertaken to ensure roadworthiness and that MOT, road tax and insurance for all vehicles were valid," Ch Supt Deer said.
"Devon and Cornwall is a safe and welcoming place to both live and visit, but we will not tolerate criminality and it will be investigated thoroughly."