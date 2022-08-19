Cornish golfer Harry Hall breaks through to top rank
- Published
A Cornish golfer has become what is believed to be the first South West man to qualify for the PGA Tour.
Harry Hall, 25, from Camborne, grew up as a member of West Cornwall Golf Club and went to university in the United States, where he turned professional.
Earning a tour card means he will now have the chance to take on the world's best golfers.
"It's something I've dreamed about all my life. Hopefully I can be there a long time," he said.
'What I love'
One of his idols is Jim Barnes, from Lelant, who was also a member of the West Cornwall Golf Club and went on to win the PGA Championship in 1916 and 1919.
Hall, who joined the club at the age of six, said: "I remember seeing all his memorabilia in the clubhouse.
"I have been trying to emulate him and, hopefully, I can catch him."
He was given the chance to move to the US after good performances in the UK.
After graduating with a degree in sociology in 2019, he decided to become a professional golfer.
"Playing golf is what I love to do - I don't feel like it's working," he said.
"Hopefully I can continue to take a step up the ladder every year and there's no stopping to what I can achieve."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk