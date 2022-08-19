Cornwall bird flu outbreak confirmed near Newlyn
Bird flu has been confirmed at a premises near Newlyn in Cornwall.
The government has put measures in place to help stop the "highly pathogenic" avian influenza spreading further.
A three-kilometre Captive Bird Controlled Zone is now in force around the site, which has not been named.
Restrictions in the zone include keeping poultry and captive birds indoors, and a ban on the release of game birds.
The birds with avian influenza will be humanely culled, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said.
DEFRA said whilst the risk level in kept birds has reduced, all bird keepers should still follow enhanced biosecurity measures to prevent the risk of future outbreaks.
It said all poultry gatherings, including at fairs, shows and markets, remain banned, due to a large number of flocks mixing together and the risk of infections spreading across the country.
The declaration of the outbreak means restrictions apply from 18:30 BST on 19 August 2022, until the declaration is withdrawn or amended.