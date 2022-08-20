Bird flu fears on Isles of Scilly after 40 birds found dead

The trust asked people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds

More than 40 birds have died on the Isles of Scilly amid fears that bird flu has spread to the islands.

It follows confirmation of bird flu at a premises near Newlyn in Cornwall.

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust said dead birds would be tested for bird flu by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

"We can't say that this is bird flu or not and we still hope that it isn't, but we have to take a precautionary approach," said a trust spokesperson.

"That involves getting those birds tested through Defra as quickly as possible and ourselves and the Council of the Isles of Scilly will provide updates as soon as we know either way."

The trust asked people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, keep dogs and other pets away from any dead or sick birds and not to touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with droppings.

Defra also has advice and information on the up to date situation on bird flu in the UK.

