Rail strikes: No trains in Cornwall and services cut in Devon
- Published
A strike by rail workers means there are no train services in Cornwall and services are severely restricted across Devon.
Plymouth railway station is closed and there are no GWR services west of Newton Abbot, or on any branch lines.
There are no South Western Railway services from Exeter to London Waterloo.
Members of the RMT and TSSA unions are walking out in a dispute about pay, jobs and terms and conditions.
GWR spokesman Paul Gentleman said: "It really is quite a devastating effect that this industrial action is taking in the South West.
"Our message is to find an alternative way to make your journey."
The sixth one-day strike of the summer comes after UK-wide rail strikes on Thursday and walkouts on the London tube network on Friday.
The unions, including RMT, TSSA and Unite union members, are in dispute with the government and rail companies as they say salaries should increase to reflect the rising cost of living.
Network Rail said its latest offer was worth more than 5%, although this depends on whether workers accept "modernising reforms".
A spokesman for the Department for Transport accused union leaders of "opting to inflict misery" by disrupting travel.
Dave Gourd, RMT Plymouth secretary, said: "This is a last resort, we need a resolution and the workers are prepared to keep fighting."