Cornwall bird flu: Poultry owners reminded to reduce Avian flu spread
People are being reminded to be cautious to reduce the risk of Avian flu following confirmed cases in Cornwall on Friday.
The cases were confirmed in captive wild birds near Newlyn, and a controlled zone has been put around the premises.
The council has reminded keepers there is a ban on the release of game birds.
It added the public should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.
'Legal requirement'
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said whilst the risk level in kept birds has reduced, all bird keepers should still follow enhanced biosecurity measures to prevent the risk of future outbreaks.
Jane Tomlinson, from Cornwall Trading Standards Service, said: "Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, poultry keepers are legally required to meet the enhanced biosecurity procedures to protect their birds from this highly infectious virus."
She added: "We are responsible for enforcement of these legal requirements and our officers are working hard to help and advise poultry keepers.
"We recommend all poultry keepers sign up to the Defra poultry register and the disease alert service where they will receive regular text updates."