RNLI calls for beachgoers to follow safety advice
- Published
The RNLI has urged those heading to beaches in the South West over the bank holiday weekend to follow its safety advice.
More than 22,000 visitors were recorded by lifeguards at Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall, on one day in August during the hot weather.
And between 6 and 12 August it reported more than 155,000 visitors and 72 rescues across 10 beaches in Newquay.
Lifeguard supervisor Lloyd Davies said safety should be "front of mind".
He said: "We're looking ahead to a sunny bank holiday, with some surf forecast and spring tides which can often mean more water moving about and stronger rip currents.
"As people will be hoping to enjoy the long weekend and the last full week of the school holidays, it is vitally important that they keep safety at the front of mind."
The RNLI is urging beachgoers to follow its safety advice:
- Visit a lifeguarded beach
- Swim between the red and yellow flags
- Check tide times, weather forecast and read local hazard signage
- Keep a close eye on family on the beach and in the water
- If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live - lean back and extend arms and legs to float
- In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.