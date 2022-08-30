Bird flu confirmed in poultry in Cornwall
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Cornwall, a government agency said.
The Animal and Plant Health Authority said on its website the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus had been confirmed in poultry at a site near Constantine in west Cornwall.
All of the poultry on the premises would be humanely culled, it said.
A 3km (1.8 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone was in place around the site after positive test results on Monday, it added.
The confirmation comes as Paignton Zoo in Devon also deals with a suspected case of bird flu after a dead pelican was found on Sunday.
The zoo has been closed since the bird was found.
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".