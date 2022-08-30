Footpaths closed after Tintagel cliff fire
- Published
Footpaths have been closed after a cliff fire in north Cornwall.
Fire crews tackled the 230ft by 230ft (70m by 70m) gorse blaze at Glebe Cliff, near Tintagel, after it broke out at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.
Firefighters used beaters and hoses to prevent its escalation as it continued burning into Sunday evening.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said a wildfire officer was consulting with English Heritage and the National Trust about the fire's impact.
Crews from Delabole, Bude and Wadebridge were called to the scene, leaving at about 23:00.
The fire service said: "Members of the public should be aware of closures of the coastal footpath in the immediate vicinity of the area."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.