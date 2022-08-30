Police officer injured as car is rammed in St Austell
A police officer has been injured after the unmarked car he was driving was rammed into a garden wall, causing "substantial damage".
The police vehicle was rammed by a "suspicious" car it had been following in St Austell, Cornwall, officers said.
One police officer sustained a cut to his hand during the incident at Eden Close, Biscovey on Monday afternoon.
A 25-year-old man from St Austell was arrested over the incident and further arrested in connection with a robbery.
The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, and criminal damage.
He was further arrested on suspicion of robbery in St Austell on 14 August where cash and a mobile phone were stolen from a man in Stenalees.
