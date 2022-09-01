Cornwall Council leader objects to affordable housing plan
The leader of Cornwall Council has "strongly objected" to plans to build two affordable houses near her home.
Linda Taylor objected to the outline planning application which has been proposed near to Leedstown.
The application sought permission to build two affordable homes and two open market properties on land off Carsize Lane.
Ms Taylor said the grounds at the lane were "unsuitable" for further development.
She said: "The real issue with the proposed site is that it is not a suitable location for a planned new development due to the quality of the lane," reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I have travelled up and down the lane daily for over 20 years and the traffic has increased considerably over the last ten years with the building of 20 plus houses at Walters Close, the renting of fields to crop producers , the opening of stables and renovation of derelict barns."
Ms Taylor said the increased level of traffic had affected the quality of the lane, saying plans would have to include a "major upgrade", including widening the road and footpath from village hall down to Leedstown school.
"Residents and user safety should be the priority in the lane, not trying to fit in an exception site in an unsuitable location, none of the other circumstances have changed and I strongly object to the proposed development," she said.
Crowan Parish Council also objected to the proposals, saying it would result in "urbanisation of the countryside".
The application is awaiting a decision.
