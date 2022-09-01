Devon and Cornwall police chief preferred candidate revealed
A police boss from Scotland has been chosen as the next Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police.
Will Kerr, Deputy Chief Constable at Police Scotland, has been chosen by the Police and Crime Commissioner to take up the role.
PCC Alison Hernandez said Mr Kerr was an "exceptional strategic leader".
The decision will now be scrutinised at a confirmation hearing of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel in Plymouth on 16 September.
Before joining Police Scotland DCC Kerr spent more than 27 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where he held a number of command-level posts.
He joined the National Crime Agency in 2017 where, as director, he coordinated the UK's domestic and international response to child sexual abuse and exploitation, modern slavery, human trafficking and organised immigration crime.
DCC Kerr, who was appointed OBE in 2015, joined Police Scotland in 2018 as Deputy Chief Constable for Local Policing.
Ms Hernandez said: "In Will we were presented with someone who was not only an exceptional strategic leader, but someone who was able to clearly articulate how he would use this leadership to develop a police force that worked hand in glove with our residents and partners to tackle crime and protect the most vulnerable in society.
"His clear pride and passion for the job and the high standards he holds himself and others to shone through."
Shaun Sawyer left the role of Chief Constable in August.
