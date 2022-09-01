Dart river swim event cancelled due to 'severe weather'
An annual swimming event, which was set to return this weekend, has been cancelled.
The Dart10K hoped to welcome 1,600 swimmers over Saturday and Sunday to swim 10km (6.2 miles), beginning in Totnes and ending in Dittisham.
Organisers Swim Collective said it had to cancel the event due to a "severe weather forecast", saying safety was "non-negotiable".
It confirmed each participant would not be refunded their £110 entry ticket.
"As explained at the time of booking, we do not hold cancellation insurance and so we are unfortunately unable to refund or defer your entry," it said in a statement to all participants.
The organisers said all entrants would be offered "priority entry" to next year's event, apologising for the cancellation.
"These are outdoor events and weather is naturally a part of the experience; however, the forecast shows this has crossed the line from 'experience' to 'potentially dangerous'," it said.
Forecasts expect to see southerly winds gusting over 30mph (48kmph), causing the river "to become very choppy".
Swim Collective said information for its 2023 event would be published "in the coming weeks".
"It's a sad day for us all, particularly in our first year of taking on this great event. We have already begun planning for next year and hopefully we'll see you all out there," it said.
