Isles of Scilly bird deaths caused by avian flu, tests confirm
Sea birds found dead on the Isles of Scilly died after contracting avian flu, it has been confirmed.
The Animal Plant Health Agency said samples taken from carcasses had tested positive for the virus.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone has already been established on the islands to prevent the risk of more outbreaks.
Jaclyn Pearson, development manager at the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said she was "not surprised" by the findings.
"I would have been surprised if the result was negative but it is the result we need because now we can act accordingly," she said.
The trust has been working alongside Cornwall Council to remove the carcasses to prevent the virus spreading.
Ms Pearson hopes the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) can offer the trust further advice.
"At the moment we're waiting for Defra to inform us what the next steps are and how that impacts other people such as poultry keepers on the island.
"What is it we need to do to be cautious and what does it mean for when we collect these bodies?"
She said her colleagues would need advice on how the remains should be transported and incinerated without risking contaminating the environment further.
Defra has published advice and information on the updated bird flu situation across the UK.
