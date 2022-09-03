Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
- Published
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said.
The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel.
HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat had run aground on a small group of rocks called Guther's Island.
One person needed medical treatment but was later discharged.
Devon and Cornwall Police said no arrests had been made but an investigation was ongoing.
The boat was travelling from St Mary's towards St Martin's at low speed when it became grounded on the small, uninhabited island.
Some of those on board were transferred back to St Mary's on the medical boat, the Star of Life, while others went on the RNLI St Mary's lifeboat.
Sgt Al Jordan, from Isles of Scilly Police, said he was "frustrated at people's stupidity".
He said they "put all the information out there in relation to what people should and shouldn't do out on the water and we still end up with six people" in the early hours of the morning "having had a skinful".
"They were fortunate that they were grounded rather than hitting rocks at speed.
"It could all have been avoided if people took a common sense approach, respecting the water and being coast safe."
It is understood some of those involved were working on the islands, and others were on holiday.
The motorboat remains on the island and is awaiting recovery.