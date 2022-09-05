Penzance park made more accessible for children using wheelchairs
Work has begun to make one of Cornwall's parks more accessible to children who use wheelchairs.
New equipment is set to be installed at Penlee Park in Penzance including slides, climbing walls and a sensory panel.
Cornwall Council said it would be a "wonderful improvement" to make it "accessible for all".
The works are expected to last for three weeks, with the infant play equipment closed for a few days.
Chair of the Leisure and Amenities Committee, Councillor Nicole Broadhurst, said: "We have a wheelchair accessible roundabout that's completely flush with the ground so you can get a wheelchair or other mobility aids onto it."
