Cornwall dogs on beaches: Opinions sought again
- Published
People are being asked again whether they want dogs on Cornwall beaches.
Three years ago, a survey resulted in allowing dogs before 10:00 BST and after 18:00 BST from 1 July to 31 August on all beaches.
That replaced a blanket ban in some areas and now councillors want to know again what people think.
The consultation by Cornwall Council has just started and runs for 12 weeks with a view to any changes beginning next April.
Dog restrictions, or Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO), are in place on Blue Flag or Seaside Award status beaches from 15 May to 30 September, such as at Porthmeor in St Ives.
Some beaches, such as Perranporth, allow dogs all year around but they must be on leads at certain times in peak season.
Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said dogs on beaches could "be an emotive subject".
"The feedback we receive is that the current level of restrictions work well for most beach users," he said.
"If we keep things the same, it means that during the summer months, people will be able to go down for a beach walk in the early morning and the evening with their dogs.
"I hope that, with common sense and mutual respect, we can allow everyone to accept differing viewpoints, and all enjoy the beaches."
A fixed penalty notice of £100 is the usual punishment for breaching a PSPO.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.