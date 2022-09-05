Cornwall Air ambulance charity sees challenging times ahead
An air ambulance service chief has said the cost-of-living crisis means "challenging times" ahead.
Cornwall Air Ambulance, a charity that was started in 1987, flew 1,100 missions last year and costs about £5m a year to run.
"We are mindful of the future, but extremely hopeful that the service continues," said chief executive Tim Bunting.
And specialist paramedic Jeremy Griffith thanked all of its supporters.
When the service started it was living "hand to mouth", he said.
"We knew it was a valuable service but we had funding from the health authority for only three months.
"Then the money started rolling in after the charity was born. It is really appreciated that so many people support us in the way they do."
The pair spoke to BBC Spotlight as part of the BBC Rewind project marking 100 years of the BBC.
