Hall for Cornwall walkway opens to take people into heart of theatre
- Published
A new walkway has opened at a theatre that will allow people to stroll through the building.
The Opeway, named after a traditional Cornish thoroughfare, allows the viewing of sets and rehearsals at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro.
It was built as part of a £26m refurbishment of the 175-year-old Grade-II*-listed ex-city hall building.
The Opeway, connecting Boscawen Street and Lemon Quay, is open from 11:00 to 16:00 Tuesday to Saturday.
Eleven QR codes along the way will allow people to explore the building's 175-year-old history.
Julien Boast, the hall's chief executive, said: "It's going to be great because they will be able to see the working life of the theatre and also to see how the building has evolved.
"It's about people being able to access the arts in a more democratic way."
The theatre closed in June 2018 for what was supposed to be a two-year refurbishment costing more than £20m.
It cost £26m and took three years to complete, partly longer than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
