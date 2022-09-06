Flushing: GP surgery could close permanently
- Published
Patients are being asked for their feedback on plans to close a GP surgery in Cornwall for good.
The Trescobeas Surgery branch in Flushing shut early in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Practice leaders announced they wished to make this permanent due to a "severe lack of workforce availability".
A public meeting will be held later in September, followed by a survey that will open for two weeks for people to raise any concerns.
A spokesperson for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly said since the branch's temporary closure, patients had accessed doctor and nurse appointments via a telephone triage system.
They have received support either at the Trescobeas main surgery in Falmouth or the branch surgery in Mylor, while people who are housebound have received care in their own home.
The spokesperson added the surgery had opened during a period for a limited number of GP appointments that were face to face, but that many of them were not booked.
'Lack of workforce'
The NHS spokesperson said: "The practice cites its Care Quality Commission regulations along with a severe lack of workforce availability, which is affecting many parts of the healthcare system, as primary reasons for making the closure permanent".
Dr Hounsome, GP partner at Trescobeas Surgery, said the branch presented a "considerable challenge" in terms of patient safety.
"We are able to provide a safer environment for patients and staff at our other branch surgery in Mylor and at our main surgery in Falmouth," he said.
"These further benefit from a range of healthcare professionals and services to accommodate a variety of needs, as well as convenient parking."
A public meeting will take place on Tuesday 13 September at Ord Statter Pavilion, Mylor Bridge, from 19:00 BST.
The patient survey will launch on 14 September and close on 2 October.