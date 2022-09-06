Camilla tells Antiques Roadshow she is huge fan of show
The Duchess of Cornwall is a "huge fan" of the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, it has emerged, during a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall.
The duchess met presenter Fiona Bruce and people who had brought along antiques for inspection by experts.
The Eden Project is the final stop of a summer tour by the Antiques Roadshow team, which is filming the 45th series of the show.
Camilla has been patron of the Eden Project's Big Lunch project since 2013.
Frances Christie, a specialist in modern art on the show, said: "She was really interested in what we had to show.
"She said she was a huge fan of the show and she asked lots of questions about the pictures we were looking at."
The duchess last visited the Eden Project in 2021 when she attended the G7 Leaders' reception alongside the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Previously, she visited Eden in 2019 when she attended the 10th anniversary celebration of The Big Lunch, which brings communities together.
The Antiques Roadshow offers people the chance to have their possessions valued by experts.
Some of the most fascinating finds have included a Faberge flower ornament worth £1m, a guitar owned by two Beatles and a ring containing a lock of author Charlotte Bronte's hair.
