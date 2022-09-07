Four homes for autistic people in Cornwall rated inadequate
Four residential care homes for people with autism and learning disabilities in Cornwall have been rated inadequate.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told the provider Spectrum to make a "number of improvements with immediate effect", saying residents and staff were exposed "to ongoing risk of harm".
Those living at Carrick and Heightlea in Truro, Silverdale in Redruth, and Trelawney House in Helston, were "being failed by leaders" it found.
Spectrum has been asked to comment.
None of the services inspected had a registered manager in post, and significant numbers of staff vacancies meant they were dependent on agency workers often working long hours.
The CQC said: "These agency staff continued to be allowed to work excessive hours each week and had regularly worked over 84 hours per week with limited opportunities for rest.
"These working practices exposed people and the staff to ongoing risk of harm."
The report also flagged concerns with the culture, and raised the potential for residents becoming victims of financial fraud.
At Carrick, a safeguarding alert was raised after inspectors found evidence that "indicated that there was a financial relationship that may not have been in the best interest of one person living there".
'Closed culture'
Debbie Ivanova, CQC's deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "When we inspected Silverdale, Trelawney House ,Carrick and Heightlea we found the people who called these services home, were being failed by leaders.
"All four services were short staffed and were relying on agency to fill most of the hours on the rotas.
"At times these staff were working 84-98 hour weeks and also completing sleep in shifts as well. The mixture of these long working weeks and the dependency of the people living in the services left everyone at a high risk of being impacted negatively by a closed culture."
She added: "We have told Spectrum to make a number of improvements with immediate effect. We are using the CQCs enforcement powers to keep people safe but cannot comment on these processes until they are complete.
"In the meantime, we are working closely with the local authority and other partners to ensure people's safety whilst these improvements are made and fully embedded."
Spectrum runs 17 adult residential homes and one children's home in Cornwall.