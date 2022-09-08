Man trapped in overturned car in Hayle taken to hospital
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after he was trapped in an overturned car.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Carnsew Road, Hayle, in Cornwall, at about 05:25 BST on Thursday.
The man was reportedly trapped in his vehicle which had overturned, police said. He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Officers said his injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening, and the road fully reopened at about 09:00.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.