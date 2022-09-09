Queen Elizabeth II: Cornwall pays tribute
The Queen has been described as "the very embodiment of the virtue of duty" in a tribute by the Bishop of Truro.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.
The Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen said the Queen provided "stability and consistency".
He said: "She was not merely a titular figurehead in her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, but someone with a strong, firm, foundational and personal faith."
'Fond memories'
Chairman of Cornwall Council, councillor Pauline Giles, said the monarch was "truly remarkable, much-loved and respected".
"She touched the lives of so many people of all generations and her death marks the end of an era in the life of our country.
"The Queen was much loved by all in Cornwall, many of whom have fond memories of her many visits to the Duchy," she said.
Steve Double, the MP for St Austell and Newquay, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the Queen's death.
"We will now observe a period of national mourning to show our respects and honour her life of service to our country," he said.
