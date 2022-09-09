Queen Elizabeth II: Bude Postmaster remembers the Queen
A postmaster who was given a British Empire Medal by the Queen has paid tribute to the late monarch.
Luke Francis is head postmaster at Bude Post Office in Cornwall.
He and his staff at Bude Post Office came to work on the day after the Queen's death dressed in black as a sign of respect for the late monarch.
Mr Francis said photos of the Queen around the post office had also been covered with black cloth during mourning.
Mr Francis, who has been a postmaster for Bude for 16 years, was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this year to thank him for all he had done for his community.
He received a British Empire Medal for services to the Post Office and communities in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours in June.
'Great rock and advocate'
Paying tribute, Mr Francis said: "I think we all knew that one day this day would come, and it just shows our respect for her 70 years of loyal service to our country.
"To me personally, she was a great rock and advocate, and a lot of people looked up to her."
Mr Francis recalled sending the Queen telegrams for her birthdays over the years, as well as delivering telegrams for the Queen for 100th birthdays and diamond wedding anniversaries.
He said: "Being presented with a British Empire Medal, sending her telegrams for her birthday, and also sending telegrams for her for 100th birthdays and diamond weddings was just a pleasure.
"It's an honour I've been pleased to do."
