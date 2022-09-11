King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation to be made at Truro Cathedral
People are invited to attend proclamations of the accession of King Charles III across Cornwall on Sunday.
His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.
Further proclamations will take place across the UK, including at Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST.
Cornwall Council said it would be read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
Councillor Pauline Giles said: "We know that the residents of Cornwall will want to express their own feelings of sadness and respect for the Queen who was much-loved by people here, many of whom have fond memories of her many visits to the Duchy."
The Dean of Truro, the Very Reverend Roger Bush, told BBC Radio Cornwall that the Sunday afternoon event in Truro, was the official county proclamation.
He said that it also being read in Cornish would give it "a distinctive and unique character".
He added that the city's own proclamation would actually be held at 18:00.
Town and parish councils in the county will also hold proclamations later on Sunday, including Callington, Falmouth, Launceston, Padstow, Penzance and St Austell.
Books of condolence have been made available at council offices throughout Cornwall, including Penzance, Camborne, St Austell, Bodmin and Liskeard.
On Saturday, BBC Radio Cornwall reported queues forming at the cathedral for people to sign the books there.
