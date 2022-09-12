People of Cornwall pay more tributes to the Queen
People in Cornwall have been continuing to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A number of books of condolence have opened, allowing people to write messages of reflection.
There have also been a number of ceremonies marking the proclamation of King Charles III as the new monarch.
One woman laying flowers in Camborne told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I keep crying," adding the Queen "was just some stability in this country".
James Kitto, from Par, was surprised to receive a card from the Queen on Saturday morning, thanking him for the best wishes he sent her before the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "It was such a lovely surprise, and the timing just so poignant. Inside was a lovely picture of Her Majesty in a blue outfit with a blue and white hat, and then on the back a less formal shot of her in a headscarf.
"I will treasure it now always."
Mr Kitto, who attended Cornwall's official proclamation of the accession of King Charles III in Truro on Sunday, said it had been "very moving" and "surreal".
Proclamations have been made across Cornwall.
Balu Madhvani lives in Bodmin but is originally from Kenya, where the Queen was visiting when she learned her father, King George VI, had died.
'Best school uniforms'
He said: "The Queen has always had a close affinity with the people of Kenya and visited there quite often.
"I still remember growing up when she was visiting, we were all turned out in our best school uniforms, and greeting her in the streets.
"The Queen has always been part of the family, it is a sad sad loss, not only to the United Kingdom but to the Commonwealth and the world."
Chris Lock, a British Army Royal Tank Regiment veteran, attended the proclamation in Bodmin and said: "Queen Elizabeth II was something very, very special.
"I have been affected the last couple of days. She was my Commander in Chief, she was my monarch all of my life without break, and it is like I have lost something of myself."
