Cornwall Council meetings postponed after Queen's death
- Published
Cornwall Council meetings have been cancelled or postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Cabinet meeting leader, councillor Linda Taylor, said it would feel "inappropriate" to hold a meeting during "a period of national mourning".
She said they would be rescheduled "as soon as possible".
The council had previously said it would not cancel or postpone its meetings following the Queen's death, but this has since changed.
On the Isles of Scilly, the council has cancelled all public meetings and events during the national period of mourning.
Ms Taylor said: "Although the work of Cornwall Council has not stopped, it feels inappropriate to hold a cabinet meeting during a period of national mourning.
"We will reschedule the meeting as quickly as possible, and will inform everyone of the new date as soon as possible."
